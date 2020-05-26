First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 43.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 343,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 103,263 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.