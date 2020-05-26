Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $509,327,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 108.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after purchasing an additional 963,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3,228.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

