Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,649 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. grace capital purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

