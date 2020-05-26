ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

