ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 618.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 355,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 40.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $54.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

