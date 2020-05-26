Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,296,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

