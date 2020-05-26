Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $139,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $2,684,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

