PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 457,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 557,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 212,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

SU stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.