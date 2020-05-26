PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.