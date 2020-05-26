US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other US Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and have sold 750 shares worth $10,938. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of USCR opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Concrete Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

