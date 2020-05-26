Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $106,990,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 683.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after purchasing an additional 177,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.