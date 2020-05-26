Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $506,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,614,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263 in the last 90 days. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.