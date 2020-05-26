PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 136,622 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,622 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

