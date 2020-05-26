Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,581,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,315,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 199,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

