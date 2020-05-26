Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

SLAB stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 269.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

