Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $18,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Stars Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,258,000 after acquiring an additional 419,352 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stars Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stars Group by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,371,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. Stars Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.