Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 314 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

