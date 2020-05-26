Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 2,928 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.56.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

