Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,067 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in KEMET were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEM. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get KEMET alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEM. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

KEM stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.88. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $293.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.