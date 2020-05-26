Swiss National Bank Has $17.91 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,006,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,001,622. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.