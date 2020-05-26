Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,246 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 33.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Nomura dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.