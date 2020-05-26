Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 616.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.21% of Vera Bradley worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 348,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $67,505.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at $302,633.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

