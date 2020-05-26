Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,144,000.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn bought 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

HIBB opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $321.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

