7,424 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $101,937.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $2,818,303 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.92 million, a PE ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 2.06. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

