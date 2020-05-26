Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 19,680 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

