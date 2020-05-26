Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 1,628.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $29,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vista Outdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $472.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.