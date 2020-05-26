Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -560.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,969 shares of company stock worth $1,120,749 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. ValuEngine downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research raised Merit Medical Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

