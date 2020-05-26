HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HB Fuller were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

FUL opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. HB Fuller Co has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

