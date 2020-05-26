Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 3,923.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inphi were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 623.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $120.16.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total transaction of $1,093,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,947.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHI. ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

