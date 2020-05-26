Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 12,710 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,082 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,258,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,646,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $56,467.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,055 shares of company stock worth $1,678,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

MNTA opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

