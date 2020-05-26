Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,327,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,271,000 after purchasing an additional 823,455 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,857,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

