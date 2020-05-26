Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $320,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

