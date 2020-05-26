7,525 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE WNS opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

