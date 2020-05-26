Swiss National Bank Acquires 189,600 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

