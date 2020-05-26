Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Coupa Software worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $227.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $228.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $87,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,792 shares of company stock valued at $33,472,895. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

