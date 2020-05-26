Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Xerox worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Xerox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $73,432,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

