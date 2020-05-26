45,407 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Duluth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of DLTH opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Duluth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.