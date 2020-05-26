Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Holdings Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 472.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,923 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 684,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 987,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,735,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 740,912 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

NYSE WIT opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

