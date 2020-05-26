Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 2,528 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $115.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.