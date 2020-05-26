Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Carolina Financial worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARO. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Carolina Financial by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carolina Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Carolina Financial by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carolina Financial by 924.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $816.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. Carolina Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARO. BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.16.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

