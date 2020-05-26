Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $342,000 Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE:NSP opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

