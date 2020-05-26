Swiss National Bank Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

KRC stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

