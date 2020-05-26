Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,449,000 after purchasing an additional 628,945 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AptarGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,664,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 833,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 132,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.