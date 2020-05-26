PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Integer worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $19,629,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 77.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,629,000 after buying an additional 219,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after buying an additional 88,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

