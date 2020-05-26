PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,157 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,055.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $867.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $812.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,057.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $845.57.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

