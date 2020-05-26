2,793 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Cummins by 26.5% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

