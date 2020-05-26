Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

