Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE RJF opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

