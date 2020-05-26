IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 30.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 37.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 36.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.