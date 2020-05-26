IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Koppers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Koppers by 5,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 190,356 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 120,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.90. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.